Speeding, the most common traffic offence in Oakville

This year, speeding remained the most common traffic offence observed during Project Safe Start road safety initiative in the Halton Region, including Oakville.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) organizes Project Safe Start, a road safety campaign every year to focus on awareness, education and high-visibility enforcement of traffic laws in our region just as the children return to school after summer. According to the statistics obtained from this year’s project that ran from Aug. 30 to Sept. 10, speeding was the most common offence observed by the HRPS officers.

The HRPS officers found the following to be the top traffic offences in Oakville throughout the initiative:

Speeding (634 provincial offence notices and 33 warnings issued)

Disobey Stop Sign- Fail to Stop (40 provincial offence notices and 78 warnings issued)

Speeding – Community Safety Zone (76 provincial offence notices and 17 warnings issued)

HRPS officers issued a total of 1303 Provincial Offence Notices and warnings in our town during the project this year.

Project Safe Start is a crucial reminder for all to follow speed limits, heed extra caution around school zones and remain alert for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The start of the school year is the perfect time to remind drivers of the importance of abiding by the rules of the road, as pedestrian and vehicle traffic increases significantly. It is through education and enforcement that we work towards ensuring the safety of those on or near our roadways,” Sergeant William Clayton, Traffic Services Unit, said.

The HRPS also implemented a comprehensive social media campaign as part of this road safety initiative that included targeted messages highlighting the role of pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and police in road safety.

Residents can file driving complaints or request enforcement of a particular area through the HRPS website (under Roadwatch or Traffic Complaints, respectively).

The police also request all to report criminal and dangerous driving by calling 911.