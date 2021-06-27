Spike in luxury car thefts concern Oakville residents

A significant increase in the theft of luxury cars, reported in several neighbourhoods since early June, concerns Oakville residents. The number of complaints that the Halton Police received just doubled last week compared to the preceding weeks. The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) urges the residents to be alert and adhere to basic safety rules to prevent such crimes.

High-end cars such as Lexus and Maserati were stolen from Joshua Creek last week. This particular rash of car thefts targeting specific makes and models of vehicles also occurred in Queen Elizabeth Commercial Zone and Clearview earlier this month. These crimes are currently under police investigation.

HRPS issued a public safety alert following a similar trend of high-end vehicle thefts in the region and across GTA. A reprogramming device was used to steal these vehicles from residential driveways between 11:00 pm and 6:00 am. According to the police, 2017 – 2020 Lexus vehicles including models RX350 and GX460, Toyota models, Land Rover, Range Rover and Ford pickup trucks were targeted.

During the investigation, it was found that the luxury vehicles are in high demand and are often shipped overseas after the crimes. The Halton Police encourages homeowners to take the following steps to reduce the risk of having their vehicle stolen:

Park your vehicle within a locked/secure garage as the majority of the vehicles are stolen from residential driveways

If a garage is not accessible, park another vehicle behind it in the driveway to act as a physical barrier to its removal.

Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system tracker or have one installed by the dealer, as it may assist in the recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure

Never leave spare keys in your vehicle

Never leave spare keys outside of your residence

When not in use, place vehicle keys inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals.

Equip your vehicle with an alarm

Use other devices to deter thefts (e.g. steering wheel locking device)

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are properly placed and functioning for 24-hour use

The police also highlight that community safety is a shared responsibility and urges residents to report any suspicious activity immediately.