SportChek thief brandishes knife

× Expand Openstreetmap Oakville Place

Around 3 p.m. in the afternoon on Friday, July 21, two men tried to steal from Sport Chek at Oakville Place.

An alarm was triggered after the suspects left the store without paying for merchandise.

The two men were then chased by store staff; one employee managed to locate one of the suspects across the street from the mall. When confronted by the employee, the suspect brandished a knife, before dropping it and fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during this incident.

No arrests have been made yet.