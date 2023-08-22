St. Aidan's Anglican Church vandalized

× Expand Openstreetmap St. Aidan's Anglican Church

Sometime during the past weekend, between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 19 and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 20, Oakville’s St. Aidan’s Anglican Church, at 318 Queen Mary Drive, was vandalized with hateful graffiti.

“False church” and homophobic slurs were spray painted on the property.

Earlier this summer, the church had put up a sign saying “We stand in unity with the Halton Community” in solidarity with residents. That sign was ripped in two.

Mayor Rob Burton released a statement this afternoon condemning the vandalism. “Places of worship hold special significance to individuals and families in our community,” he said.

“Hate has no place in Oakville.” - Mayor Burton

Halton police has confirmed that it will be treating this incident as a hate crime due to the use of homophobic slurs. According to Burton, “members of the Regional Community Mobilization Team and an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer are following up with the church.”

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).