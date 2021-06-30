Step in 2 Oakville's next set of reopening

Beginning this morning, June 30, 2021, the Town of Oakville is currently in Step 2 of the provincial reopening plan.

Step 2 permits outdoor gathering limits of up to 25 people and allows more outdoor activities to open. Residents are reminded that all public health measures remain in effect. This means you should continue to maintain a minimum two-metre distance from those outside your household and wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Review the lists below to learn what town facilities are open and closed in Step 2. More information about Step Two is available from last week's news release from the Ontario government.

What is and is now open

With Step 2 now in effect, a large number of services and outdoor facilities are now open in the town of Oakville. Here is a list of everything that is currently open:

What is still closed

More services have yet to reopen, with most of them reopening in Step 3 (slated to begin as early as July 21, 2021.) But for now, these services remain closed:

Community centres, including indoor pools, fitness centres and arenas (with limited exceptions)

Picnic areas

All service counters other than ServiceOakville within Town Hall (Online services and electronic applications available)

Senior centres

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Municipal Greenhouse

Photography in parks permits (Nottinghill Park and Shell Park are parks that do not require a photography permit)

Additional openings and closures

Oakville's outdoor pools are now opened for pre-booked swim times. Spaces are limited to comply with safety guidelines and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to capacity restrictions, only pre-registered customers will be admitted. Swimmers are now able to pre-book their swim times.

The Town of Oakville has issued a hold on accepting Special Event applications until July 5, 2021. Special Event applications will be accepted on July 5, 2021 for events taking place on or after August 3, 2021 in compliance with all provincial and regional health and safety guidelines. We continue to offer virtual events so you can enjoy safely from the comfort of home. For more information, please email [email protected].

While we can’t offer our full roster, we’re excited to offer safe recreation and culture programs for all ages and abilities online. Check out our Virtual Programs page for information about our online fitness classes, cultural discussions, cooking workshops and much more! Some classes can also be found or re-watched on our YouTube channel.

To learn more about all the programs in town and their reopening plans, visit our Recreation FAQ page for more information.