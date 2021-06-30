Step in 2 Oakville's next set of reopening

Beginning this morning, June 30, 2021, the Town of Oakville is currently in Step 2 of the provincial reopening plan.
Step 2 permits outdoor gathering limits of up to 25 people and allows more outdoor activities to open. Residents are reminded that all public health measures remain in effect. This means you should continue to maintain a minimum two-metre distance from those outside your household and wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Review the lists below to learn what town facilities are open and closed in Step 2. More information about Step Two is available from last week's news release from the Ontario government.
What is and is now open
With Step 2 now in effect, a large number of services and outdoor facilities are now open in the town of Oakville. Here is a list of everything that is currently open:
- The ServiceOakville counter at Town Hall
- Sports fields (Organized sports and league games modified to avoid contact)
- Outdoor recreational amenities including outdoor pools, playgrounds, baseball diamonds, tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, skateboard parks, and off-leash dog parks.
- Outdoor fitness classes are limited to the number of people who can maintain 3 metres of physical distance. (You can pre-book classes using Active Oakville)
- Splash pads
- Summer camps
- Community gardens
- Marinas and public boat launches - but the Marina office remains closed
- The Oakville Public Library is open for in-person service, up to 25% capacity.
- Oakville Museum outdoor programming. Register for History Explorers at Oakville Public Library website.
- Oakville Centre for Performing Arts is open for virtual events, closed to in-person events.
- Civil marriage ceremonies can be booked with the Clerk’s department for ceremonies taking place on or after July 8, 2021.
- Special event applications will be accepted starting July 5, 2021 for events taking place on or after August 3, 2021 in compliance with all provincial and regional health and safety guidelines and limited to 25 people.
- Oakville Transit remains on regular schedule
What is still closed
More services have yet to reopen, with most of them reopening in Step 3 (slated to begin as early as July 21, 2021.) But for now, these services remain closed:
- Community centres, including indoor pools, fitness centres and arenas (with limited exceptions)
- Picnic areas
- All service counters other than ServiceOakville within Town Hall (Online services and electronic applications available)
- Senior centres
- Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts
- Municipal Greenhouse
- Photography in parks permits (Nottinghill Park and Shell Park are parks that do not require a photography permit)
Additional openings and closures
Oakville's outdoor pools are now opened for pre-booked swim times. Spaces are limited to comply with safety guidelines and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to capacity restrictions, only pre-registered customers will be admitted. Swimmers are now able to pre-book their swim times.
The Town of Oakville has issued a hold on accepting Special Event applications until July 5, 2021. Special Event applications will be accepted on July 5, 2021 for events taking place on or after August 3, 2021 in compliance with all provincial and regional health and safety guidelines. We continue to offer virtual events so you can enjoy safely from the comfort of home. For more information, please email [email protected].
While we can’t offer our full roster, we’re excited to offer safe recreation and culture programs for all ages and abilities online. Check out our Virtual Programs page for information about our online fitness classes, cultural discussions, cooking workshops and much more! Some classes can also be found or re-watched on our YouTube channel.
To learn more about all the programs in town and their reopening plans, visit our Recreation FAQ page for more information.