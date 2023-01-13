Car thief arrested after escaping from police in high speed chase

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

Yesterday, on January 12 at around 4:15 p.m., a man who was selling his 2018 Range Rover met with the suspect, posing as a buyer, at Belyea Street and Nelson Street. Feigning interest in the vehicle, the suspect got into the driver’s seat and then took off.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers showed up on scene and spotted the vehicle nearby. Although officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect was able to escape, and fled eastbound on the QEW near Mississauga Road.

Luckily, the stolen Range Rover was fitted with an aftermarket GPS. Later that evening, around 7:45 p.m., HRPS learned that the vehicle was at a Petro Canada gas station in Mississauga.

When they observed the suspect get out of the vehicle, officers apprehended him without incident.

38-year-old Calvin Peacock of no fixed address, out on probation at the time of this incident, is facing a litany of charges.

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Flight from Police

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Fail to Comply with Probation

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Controlled Substance – Fentanyl

Possession of Automobile Master Key (7 counts)

Possession of Break in Instruments

Carry Concealed Weapon

Drive While Prohibited (2 counts)

Drive While Under Suspension (2 counts)

HRPS officers also searched the suspect and were able to seize the following:

Approximately 6 grams of fentanyl

Stolen licence plate

Seven blank automobile master keys

Large hunting knife

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

If you have information about this incident, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.

HRPS would like to remind residents of their Buy and Sell Exchange Zone which provides a safe environment to conduct sale transactions. Details about the Buy and Sell Exchange Zone as well as tips to protect yourself during a buy and sell exchange can be found on our website here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/staying-safe/buy-and-sell-exchange-zone.aspx#