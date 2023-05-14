Ten stolen vehicles recovered through Project VINcent

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Auto Theft Task Force has managed to recover ten stolen vehicles through Project VINcent - an investigation into cloned VINs (Vehicle Identification Number).

Investigators were able to identify an organized vehicle theft ring operating in Halton and the Greater Toronto Area.

The suspects registered “ficticious or cloned VINs with the MTO”, and once the documents were registered, new VINs were put on stolen vehicles and sold to unsuspecting buyers.

So far, ten of these vehicles have been recovered.

On Thursday, May 11, 47-year-old Fabricio Calderon from Etobicoke was arrested in connection to this investigation.

He has been charged with:

Uttering a Forged Document (25 counts)

Possession of a Counterfeit Mark (22 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

HRPS also searched a residence in Etobicoke related to Calderon. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Law enforcement is taking this opportunity to educate the public on what exactly VIN cloning is; it takes place when a suspect copies the identity of a car and attaches it to another vehicle.

The “cloned” VIN is often attached to a stolen vehicle. In these cases, the VIN installed by the manufacturer is removed and replaced with the “cloned” VIN from a second vehicle.

The cloned or second VIN is a valid and genuine number from a vehicle that is of a similar make and model to the stolen vehicle.

The HRPS is applying significant resources to investigate auto theft occurrences; however, crime prevention is a shared responsibility. Please call 911 if you witness a crime in progress or if you see suspicious persons/vehicles in your neighbourhood.

There are some measures that residents can take to decrease the chance of the vehicle being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker/protector

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).