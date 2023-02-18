Two men arrested for shipping stolen cars to Dubai

An investigation by Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Auto Theft Task Force has led to the arrests of two men.

The pair came under HRPS’ microscope in November last year after officers suspected that they were trafficking stolen cars out of a Burlington warehouse.

Vehicles were stolen all over the GTA and "loaded onto shipping containers intended for Dubai, UAE."

35 stolen vehicles that were set to be shipped overseas have been intercepted by HRPS, so far.

The Canadian Border Services Agency assisted the HRPS’ Auto Theft Task Force in this investigation.

The two suspects are from Mississauga. 38-year-old Suleiman Alhamarneh and 27-year-old Amro Alkiswani have both been charged with the following:

Trafficking in Stolen Property over $5000 (14 counts)

Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

HRPS has shared some measures that you can take to decrease the chance of your vehicle being stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked garage

Block the exit of a potential target vehicle with a second vehicle parked behind it

Install and on-board diagnostic blocker/protector

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Install home security cameras on the exterior of the residence

The HRPS is applying significant resources to investigate these occurrences. Crime prevention is a shared responsibility.

Please call 9-1-1 if you witness a crime in progress or if you see suspicious persons/vehicles in your neighbourhood.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.