Storage lockers broken into at apartment building

Sometime last week, prior to Saturday, Feb. 4, several storage locker units were broken into at an apartment building on Khalsa Gate, in Palermo, near Dundas Street and Bronte Road.

The locks were cut or tampered with to gain access to the units.

Thefts from at least six storage units were reported.

Owners of the units have revealed a wide range of lost items, some expensive and others not, like a MacBook Pro, two external hard drives, shirts, shoes, other electronics, and more.

There is no suspect information available.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.