Strong Wind Advisory for Jan. 5 to 6

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for strong winds starting this afternoon (Jan. 5, 2022) into the early morning hours of Thursday (Jan.6, 2022) for Oakville, Ontario. The alert was issued on Jan. 5 at 10:05 am.

The special weather statement warns of winds that could reach 70 to 80 km/h, which can potentially toss light objects, cause tree limbs to break, and may result in power outages. It can make walking difficult, and drivers should use extra caution as the high winds can impact driving.

Any light outdoor objects should be stored or secured.

The strong winds will make it feel about nine degrees cooler, so this evening's low of minus six will feel like minus 15 degrees celsius.

According to the Weather Channel, Weather Network (located in Oakville) and Windfinder.com the winds will be coming out of southwest. All of their forecasts are indicating sustained winds speeds of low to high-30s, with gusts reaching into the high-50s.

For example, a category one hurricane has winds speeds ranging from 119 to 153 km/h, a tropical storm winds range from 63 to 118 km/h, and a tropical depression is any below 63 km/h.

Information for power outages is available at Oakville Hydro.