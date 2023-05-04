Student of Excellence awards postponed due to Burlington tragedy

× Expand Halton District School Board

After a tragedy resulting in the death of a young girl last night in Burlington, the Halton District School Board (HDSB) has postponed their annual student of excellence awards (featuring multiple Oakville students) to next week.

An eight-year-old girl died last night, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after she was hit by a vehicle while getting out of a car. She was arriving for an event at Central Public School in Burlington, which shares a driveway with Burlington Central Secondary School.

The vehicle did not stop, and Halton Regional Police Service have arrested the driver. The incident is being investigated as a hit and run.

For tonight's student of excellence awards, the HDSB has said the awards will be postponed to next Thursday evening.

"We have made the difficult decision to postpone the Student Excellence Awards," says an HDSB statement, "in light of the recent tragedy within the board. The event will now take place on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m."

"We know that families and award recipients were looking forward to this evening and we sincerely thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this difficult time."

Superintendent Colette Ruddock says a team of professionals, such as social workers and child and youth counsellors, are at the school to offer support for both students and staff.

More information about yesterday's incident and the 2023 Student of Excellence Awards can be found on the HDSB website here.