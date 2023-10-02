Stunt drivers stop traffic and perform maneuvers on QEW

× Expand Openstreetmaps QEW near Ford Drive

Three drivers have been charged after a stunt driving incident on the QEW in Oakville.

On Thursday, Sep. 21, around 11 p.m. at night, a group of motorcycles and cars “slowed and eventually stopped traffic” on the westbound QEW near Ford Drive.

Then, they performed stunt driving manoeuvres by travelling at high speeds and weaving through traffic and onto the shoulder of the road.

The group then left the QEW in Burlington.

Halton police (HRPS) investigated the incident and eventually identified the vehicles and drivers.

A 22-year-old man from Oakville and two 22-year-old men from Burlington were charged with stunt driving and careless driving.

As per the law, all three had their licenses suspended for 30 days, and vehicles impounded for 14 days.

HRPS is urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them by dialling 905-825-4747 ext. 2391.

You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.