Driver caught going 40 km/h over speed limit

HRPS The vehicle's speed

At around 7 a.m. yesterday morning, on Thursday, Aug. 31, Halton police officers stopped a driver who was going over 40 km/h over the speed limit.

The driver, who only had a G2 license, was driving a rental car at 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Officers then charged the driver with stunt driving, suspended their license for a month and impounded the rental car for two weeks.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. If you observe a traffic concern, you can file a road watch report as long as you have a Licence Plate Number for the vehicle in question, and no contact was made between you and the other driver.

Here are a few examples of incidents that you could file a Road Watch Report for: