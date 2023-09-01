Driver caught going 40 km/h over speed limit

HRPS
The vehicle's speed
At around 7 a.m. yesterday morning, on Thursday, Aug. 31, Halton police officers stopped a driver who was going over 40 km/h over the speed limit.
The driver, who only had a G2 license, was driving a rental car at 113 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
Officers then charged the driver with stunt driving, suspended their license for a month and impounded the rental car for two weeks.
Road safety is a shared responsibility. If you observe a traffic concern, you can file a road watch report as long as you have a Licence Plate Number for the vehicle in question, and no contact was made between you and the other driver.
Here are a few examples of incidents that you could file a Road Watch Report for:
- A vehicle running a stop sign or red light
- A vehicle following too closely
- Aggressive, careless or dangerous driving
- Unsafe passing
- A vehicle driving in the middle of a roadway
- Excessive speeding by a vehicle
- A vehicle speeding in a Community Safety Zone
- A school bus violation
- A distracted driver (failure to use hands-free device)
- A vehicle that fails to yield to a pedestrian