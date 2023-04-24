Summary of crimes over the weekend: Apr. 22 to 23

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Saturday evening, Apr. 22, around 7:35, a dirt bike was stolen from the parking lot of Oakville GO station at Cross Avenue.

Around 10 p.m., later that night, a truck stolen from the region of Peel turned up in Oakville on Threshing Mill Boulevard, near Trafalgar Road. The vehicle, a Freightliner truck, was found unoccupied by Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).

On Sunday, Apr. 23, HRPS officers attended the scene of a motor vehicle collision near Dunedin Road and Ford Drive. After conducting an investigation, an 18-year-old male driver was found to be intoxicated. He has been charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On average, one-third of impaired driving charges laid are the result of members of the public calling police after observing suspected impaired driving. If you have reason to believe a fellow motorist is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1

Here are some signs of an impaired driver: