Summary of recent crimes: April 13 to 21

On Tuesday, Apr. 18, at Whole Foods on Cornwall Road, an individual left their phone in their grocery cart and walked away from it briefly. When they returned, the phone was gone. The stolen phone was an iPhone 12. There are no suspect descriptions.

On Friday, Apr. 14, at around 1:45 a.m., a male suspect broke into several laundry machines in the basement of a residential building, on Ontario Street and Jones Street, and stole change. The man, wearing a mask, used some sort of tool to pry the boxes open. No arrests have been made.

Sometime between February and the end of March, a barn on a vacant property, at Burnhamthorpe Road West and Fourth Line, was broken into. A dirt bike, generator and snowblower were stolen. The theft was reported this week. There are no suspect descriptions or arrests.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).