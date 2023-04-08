Summary of early April 2023 crimes

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

Locals in Oakville have reported several crimes are varying nature in early April 2023.

Sometime between April 1 and 2, a vintage Oldsmobile vehicle was damaged at a residence on Marlborough Court. The hood panel and bottom panel were dented, both on drivers side. scratches were found on the passenger side too. There is no description of the suspect(s).

A woman stole blankets and pillows, worth $100, from Cineplex Cinemas on Wyecroft Road on April 2. She was with her children at the time. An investigation is ongoing.

Econo gas station on Dundas Street West was broken into ten minutes past midnight, on April 4. Three suspects pried the door open to enter. They stole cigarettes and lottery tickets. There is no description of the suspects.

A stolen Dodge Ram, blue in color, was recovered by police all the way in Kleinburg, on March 31.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share about any of these incidents. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).