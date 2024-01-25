Sunningdale death no longer considered suspicious by investigators

× Expand Ben Brown

Investigators have deemed the death of a 20-year-old female in Oakville no longer suspicious. No further details have been released as to what unfolded.

On Jan. 20, at 6:30 a.m., Halton Police found a 20-year-old female in "medical distress" outside of Sunningdale Public School.

Police were initially investigating the incident as a "suspicious sudden death" and reviewing video footage from the area of Oxford Avenue and Miller Road.

Today, investigators have announced that the death is no longer being considered suspicious and no suspects are being sought. According to Halton Police, "Although the investigation is ongoing with the Office of the Chief Coroner, police are not seeking any suspects and do not anticipate laying any charges."

At the request of the victim's family, police will not be identifying the victim.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact investigators via the HRPS non-emergency line at 905 825 4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.