School buses to be equipped with cameras starting Feb. 6

School buses in the Halton region will be under surveillance starting Feb. 6.

Cameras are set to be installed on the inside of buses, vans, wheelchair accessible vans, and even mini-buses serving students in the the Halton District School Board (HDSB) and the Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB).

The Halton Student Transportation Services caters to over 30,000 students and utilizes over 400 vehicles.

70% of the bus routes taken by students in Halton will be surveilled.

Even field trip and charter buses will be monitored.

The safety of students is the reason for this new move as “school buses are an extension of the school” and cameras will also assist in future investigations into misconduct by students or staff.

According to the HDSB, “personal information recorded by these video cameras is collected under the authority of the Education Act and in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) and will only be used for promoting student safety and investigation of incidents.”