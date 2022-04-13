Survey open and info meeting set about noise in Oakville

× Expand Town of Oakville

The Town of Oakville is conducting two measures to learn more about noise regulations locally: one is an online survey, and the other is an in-person public information meeting tomorrow night, Thursday, April 14.

The Town says they are "reviewing current noise regulations in Oakville and is asking residents and businesses to provide their input."

Oakville's short online survey is open until Friday, April 15, 2022 and will help staff develop recommendations to the town's noise by-law, which aims to, according to town staff, "balance noise from most activities in a way that respects everyone's right to an enjoyable community and peaceful lifestyle."

According to the current by-law, noise levels are restricted to a lower volume in Oakville between the hours of 7 p.m. daily and 7 a.m. the next morning.

The online survey will take about five minutes to complete and will be strictly confidential and anonymous. Residents have an option to provide an email address at the end "if they would like to receive updates on the review."

The town is also hosting an in-person public information meeting in the South Atrium of Town Hall on Thursday, April 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Residents and businesses are encouraged to drop by to provide their feedback.

Staff will "be available to discuss the current community noise standards, outdated and/or unclear terms and definitions within the noise by-law, and other noise-related topics."

Mayor Rob Burton says the "goal is to improve the noise by-law to ensure that Oakville continues to be a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable community for all our residents."

The town is asking as many residents as possible to "please take the short online survey, drop by the public meeting at Town Hall on April 14 or send your comments by email to [email protected]."

Revisions to the noise by-law will be presented for Town Council’s approval later this year.

To learn more about noise regulations, you can read the noise by-law or visit the Noise Issues page.