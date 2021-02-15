Suspect arrested after stabbing in Oakville

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Shortly after 4:30 pm on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Halton Regional Police Service officers (frontline, as well as our Emergency Services Unit) responded to a reported stabbing at a residence near Third Line and Bridge Road in Oakville.

Upon arrival, two victims were located, both with apparent stab wounds. The two victims have since being transported to hospital.

One suspect is in custody. There are no suspects outstanding, and there is no related public safety threat.

The investigation is ongoing and in the hands of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau. No additional details are available at this time.