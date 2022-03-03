Suspect charged with attempted murder after Dec. 20 Oakville shooting

× Expand Niu Niu on Unsplash Investigation by Police

The residents of Glenorchy were shocked when an armed man shot a neighbour on late Monday, Dec. 20, 2022. EMS transported a male victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Halton Police believed this was a targeted shooting. The suspect fled the scene, and police launched an investigation.

The lengthy investigation resulted in 27 warrants and required numerous HRPS resources, including:

Intelligence Unit

2 District - Criminal Investigations Bureau

Intimate Partner Violence Unit

Emergency Services Unit

Mobile Surveillance Unit

Cyber Crime Unit

Human Trafficking/Drug Unit

Region Fraud Unit

On Wednesday, March 2, a warrant was executed at a residence in Durham, Ontario. Halton Police arrested and charged the suspect, Terrell Gooden of Oshawa. Mr. Gooden, a 23-year-old male, has been charged with the following:

Attempt Murder While Using Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm

Aggravated Assault

Carry Concealed Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Careless Use of Firearm

Discharge Firearm in Reckless Manner

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Point Firearm

Fail to Comply with Release Order (3 counts)

Authorities are holding Mr. Gooden in custody pending his bail hearing.

Please note: Mr. Gooden is innocent unless convicted by a court of law.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HRPS Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799.

Tips can submit anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca. If you saw something, or know something, say something.