Suspect charged with attempted murder after Dec. 20 Oakville shooting

Niu Niu on Unsplash
Investigation by Police
The residents of Glenorchy were shocked when an armed man shot a neighbour on late Monday, Dec. 20, 2022. EMS transported a male victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Halton Police believed this was a targeted shooting. The suspect fled the scene, and police launched an investigation.
The lengthy investigation resulted in 27 warrants and required numerous HRPS resources, including:
- Intelligence Unit
- 2 District - Criminal Investigations Bureau
- Intimate Partner Violence Unit
- Emergency Services Unit
- Mobile Surveillance Unit
- Cyber Crime Unit
- Human Trafficking/Drug Unit
- Region Fraud Unit
On Wednesday, March 2, a warrant was executed at a residence in Durham, Ontario. Halton Police arrested and charged the suspect, Terrell Gooden of Oshawa. Mr. Gooden, a 23-year-old male, has been charged with the following:
- Attempt Murder While Using Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm
- Aggravated Assault
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Careless Use of Firearm
- Discharge Firearm in Reckless Manner
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Point Firearm
- Fail to Comply with Release Order (3 counts)
Authorities are holding Mr. Gooden in custody pending his bail hearing.
Please note: Mr. Gooden is innocent unless convicted by a court of law.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HRPS Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799.
Tips can submit anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca. If you saw something, or know something, say something.