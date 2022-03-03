Suspect charged with attempted murder after Dec. 20 Oakville shooting

The residents of Glenorchy were shocked when an armed man shot a neighbour on late Monday, Dec. 20, 2022. EMS transported a male victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Halton Police believed this was a targeted shooting. The suspect fled the scene, and police launched an investigation. 

The lengthy investigation resulted in 27 warrants and required numerous HRPS resources, including:

  • Intelligence Unit
  • 2 District - Criminal Investigations Bureau
  • Intimate Partner Violence Unit
  • Emergency Services Unit
  • Mobile Surveillance Unit
  • Cyber Crime Unit 
  • Human Trafficking/Drug Unit
  • Region Fraud Unit

On Wednesday, March 2, a warrant was executed at a residence in Durham, Ontario. Halton Police arrested and charged the suspect, Terrell Gooden of Oshawa. Mr. Gooden, a 23-year-old male, has been charged with the following:

  • Attempt Murder While Using Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Carry Concealed Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Careless Use of Firearm
  • Discharge Firearm in Reckless Manner
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Point Firearm
  • Fail to Comply with Release Order (3 counts)

Authorities are holding Mr. Gooden in custody pending his bail hearing. 

Please note: Mr. Gooden is innocent unless convicted by a court of law. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HRPS Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799

Tips can submit anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca. If you saw something, or know something, say something. 