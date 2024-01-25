Suspect identified in Oakville hospital arson investigation

× Expand Halton Healthcare Services New Oakville Hospital

A suspect has been identified in an arson investigation concerning a fire earlier this week at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) say charges are pending against a suspect after an investigation began into a fire that took place at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTHM) on Tuesday morning. The incident is still under investigation and is being treated as a case of arson.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 8:40 a.m., a Code Red was called at OTHM. Oakville Fire and Halton Police responded to reports of a fire on the fourth floor of the hospital that was quickly contained and extinguished.

According to Const. Ryan Anderson, both a patient and several hospital staff present in the room were treated for inhalation-related concerns.

Halton Healthcare first announced the situation via X (Twitter).

× A Code Red was called this morning at OTMH stemming from a fire on the fourth floor. Oakville Fire services responded immediately & the fire was extinguished.



The extent of the damage is currently being assessed. The hospital, including the ED remains open and operational. pic.twitter.com/hy0dBnuQQV — Halton Healthcare (@HaltonHlthcare) January 23, 2024

As the investigation unfolded, Anderson said that a suspect has been identified but "no charges have been laid" as of yet.

Police say no other details are available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825 4747, ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.