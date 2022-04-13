Suspect in frauds and thefts from autos in Oakville

HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) - 2 District Street Crime Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect in a series of thefts from autos and frauds in Oakville.

On April 4, 2022, the suspect broke into several parked vehicles at the Oakville GO Station at 214 Cross Avenue in Oakville.

He stole wallets, sunglasses, clothing, and other items during the vehicle entries.

A short time after, the suspect used stolen credit cards obtained during the vehicle entries at several retail locations in the surrounding area.

The suspect is described as follows:

male

white

30-40 years old

short brown hair

mustache/goatee

scar over his right eyebrow

He was wearing tortoiseshell glasses, a black jacket with “Kal Tire True Service” on the chest, dark pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a duffle bag.

If anyone can identify the suspect or provide further details about the investigation, please get in touch with Det/Cst. Mitchell Hansen of the 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2277.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.