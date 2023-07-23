Halton police seeking man who evaded officer after violent struggle

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton police (HRPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old man who who evaded an officer after a traffic stop in Burlington.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, July 22, an HRPS officer conducted a traffic stop on Plains Road East in Burlington.

While investigating, there was grounds for the officer to arrest Matthew Flannigan, the suspect, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. But, a violent struggle between the officer and the suspect ensued, “resulting in the officer sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect then fled the area at a high speed.

The officer was transported to hospital and has since been released.

A warrant 1st instance has been issued for the suspect on charges of possession schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, assault peace officer causing bodily harm, flight from peace officer and dangerous operation.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.