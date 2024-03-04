Suspect who struck an elderly woman in a hit and run identified

× Expand Ben Brown

An elderly woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene and left her in serious condition. After a two-week long investigation by the Halton Police, a suspect has been identified.

On Feb. 18, near the intersection of Kingsway Drive and Winterbourne Drive in Oakville, an elderly woman was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain scene.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and continues to recover.

Following an investigation by the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau, a female suspect has been identified.

On March 1, Jenna Tedesco, a 36-year-old resident of Oakville, was arrested and charged with one count of Fail to Remain at the Scene of an Accident Causing Bodily Harm.

The accused has an upcoming court date on April 2.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, including any security or dash cam video from the area of Kingsway Drive and Winterbourne Drive between the hours of 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.