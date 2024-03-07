Suspected swatting incident prompts lockdown at Oakville private school

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Police suspect a case of swatting after St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School in Oakville was placed on lockdown yesterday morning.

On March 6, at 11:35 a.m., Halton Police issued a statement on social media, notifying the public about the lockdown.

× St. Mildred's- Lightbourn School in Oakville is in lockdown for a police investigation.

Officers are on scene and there are no reports of any injuries.

Please avoid area while police conduct the investigation. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 6, 2024

Approximately half an hour later, at 12:03 p.m., another post was made by Halton Police, announcing the lifting of the lockdown. The statement expressed gratitude to residents for their cooperation during the investigation and confirmed that there were no injuries reported, nor any arrests made in connection with the incident.

Halton Police Constable Ryan Anderson stated that the nature of the incident suggests it was a case of swatting, a deceptive practice involving false reports of emergencies to prompt a large police response, often involving SWAT teams.

St. Mildred's-Lightbourn School has resumed normal operations following the lockdown.