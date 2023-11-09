Two suspects charged in Halton auto theft operation

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

The Halton Police are reporting a breakthrough in the auto theft crisis, recovering 17 stolen vehicles and laying 15 charges between two suspects.

As part of an ongoing investigation from last month, the Regional Auto Theft Task Force identified two suspects in connection to the international shipment of stolen vehicles.

The investigation revealed that stolen vehicles were being transported to an industrial warehouse in Burlington, where they were subsequently loaded onto sea containers.

On Oct. 24, members of the Service’s Regional Auto Task Force executed a search warrant at the warehouse and arrested two male suspects who were charged for their involvement with the following:

Maxwell Asante (39) of Brampton – 9 counts of Trafficking Stolen Property Obtained by Crime

Isaac Osei Appiah (37) of Brampton – 6 counts of Trafficking Stolen Property Obtained by Crime

Police say that a warrant has also been issued for a third male.

Collaborating with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), authorities went on to conduct thorough inspections of the sea containers, leading to the successful recovery of 17 stolen vehicles with an estimated value of $1.5 million.

For more information about the Regional Auto Theft Task Force and tips to help prevent auto theft, visit https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/staying-safe/auto-theft.aspx.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.