Suspects sought in Home Depot robbery after assaulting an employee

× Expand Openstreetmap Home Depot, on Bristol Circle

A Home Depot in Oakville has experienced yet another robbery where loss prevention was attacked. This marks the third time an Oakville Home Depot has been targeted in the span of a month.

Halton Regional Police responded to a call last Tuesday, Nov. 21 at approximately 2:45 p.m. where it was reported two male suspects took multiple high-value heated jackets each exceeding $2,000 in value.

According to police, the situation escalated when a loss prevention employee confronted the suspects outside the store, informing them that they were under arrest. One suspect then pushed and punched the employee before fleeing the scene.

The store ended up recovering the items which had been dropped by the fleeing suspects and the employee was not physically injured. At the moment no suspect descriptions have been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.