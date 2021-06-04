Suspicious Male in Vehicle in East Oakville Approaches Female

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is issuing a public safety warning in relation to an incident that took place in southeast Oakville.

At approximately 2:15 pm on Sunday, May 30, 2021, a female was walking in the area of Morrison Heights Drive and Linbrook Road in Oakville. A silver Honda Civic pulled up and the male driver engaged her in conversation from within his vehicle. He asked for directions, asked personal questions and then offered the female a ride.

When the victim declined, the male driver became increasingly verbally aggressive and repeatedly demanded that she get into his car. The victim became fearful for her personal safety and left the area on foot without further incident. No physical threat was made by the male driver, and no weapon(s) were observed.

A thorough investigation has been undertaken by the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, including a canvas of the local area, obtaining victim/witness statements and collecting and analyzing CCTV footage. Through the course of the investigation, a description of the male and a description of the vehicle he was driving at the time was obtained.

The male driver is described as:

Black

Approx. 20-30 years old

Chin-length black braided hair

Low-cut facial hair

Tattoo on his right neck/shoulder area running up behind his ear

The vehicle is described as:

Newer model, 4-door silver Honda Civic

HRPS Silver Honda from CC camera. HRPS Silver Honda from CC camera

We are asking that anyone who may have come into contact with the above driver/vehicle contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216. Additionally, we are appealing to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the following streets between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to contact investigators:

Chartwell Road (south of Cornwall Road to Linbrook Road)

Linbrook Road (east of Chartwell Road to Morrison Heights Drive)

Morrison Heights Drive (south of Linbrook Road to Morrison Road)

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The HRPS encourages residents to report any suspicious vehicle or persons to our non-emergency number at 905-825-4777. Call 9-1-1 if your personal safety is in jeopardy or if you are experiencing an emergency.