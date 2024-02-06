Suspicious package shuts Bronte GO station down

Ben Brown
Halton Regional Police (HRPS) responded to reports of a suspicious package early this morning at Bronte GO. The station was subsequently closed.
Police have deemed the package "not to be explosive in nature." The investigation remains ongoing.
At around 5:30 a.m. this morning, HRPS received calls about a suspicious package that was left at the Bronte GO station. HRPS then put out a notice via X (formerly Twitter) urging people to stay clear of the area.
The Halton Police Explosive Disposal Unit investigated the scene for several hours before opening the south side of Bronte station.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
Halton Police then put out another notice via X stating, "Suspicious package determined not to be explosive in nature however police are investigating whether or not it was left intentionally to resemble an explosive device. Officer remain on scene investigating however Bronte Station is now open on both north and south sides."