Suspicious package shuts Bronte GO station down

× Expand Ben Brown

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) responded to reports of a suspicious package early this morning at Bronte GO. The station was subsequently closed.

Police have deemed the package "not to be explosive in nature." The investigation remains ongoing.

At around 5:30 a.m. this morning, HRPS received calls about a suspicious package that was left at the Bronte GO station. HRPS then put out a notice via X (formerly Twitter) urging people to stay clear of the area.

× Halton Police are currently responding to a suspicious package at the Bronte GO station. Please stay clear of the area while police complete their investigation. ^MTU — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) February 6, 2024

The Halton Police Explosive Disposal Unit investigated the scene for several hours before opening the south side of Bronte station.

× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Halton Police then put out another notice via X stating, "Suspicious package determined not to be explosive in nature however police are investigating whether or not it was left intentionally to resemble an explosive device. Officer remain on scene investigating however Bronte Station is now open on both north and south sides."