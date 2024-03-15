Tactical unit on scene in Burlington for person with gun inside vehicle

× Expand Ben Brown

Update: Halton Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and one suspect has been taken into custody. Shelter in-place has been lifted but the road closure will stay in effect while police investigate further.

More to come on this developing story.

The original story follows below:

Police have closed Walker's Line at Mainway for a person with weapon inside a vehicle.

A heavy police presence, including tactical response unit is on scene.

This has been ongoing for more than an hour late Friday afternoon.

Halton Police are asking anyone in the area to remain inside in a shelter-in-place scenario.



The incident is ongoing and the road closure remains in place. If you are in the immediate area, please continue to stay indoors and shelter in-place until further notice. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 15, 2024

- BurlingtonToday