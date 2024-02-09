Should tall towers dominate Midtown’s future?

× Expand Town of Oakville

A vision of numerous tall towers continues to dominate the town’s planning for development of Midtown Oakville.

Midtown – the roughly one square kilometre around the Oakville GO station – has long been slated to develop into an urban neighbourhood as the town’s population doubles over the next three decades.

The vision is for a dense, pedestrian-oriented community centered around the train station, with schools, businesses, parks and other amenities.

But proposals for Midtown condo buildings as tall as 58 storeys stunned Oakville residents last spring, resulting in an outcry that caused local politicians to take a second look at development plans.

Read more here: Councillors vote to do more homework on Midtown after hearing public concerns

That second look has resulted in a concept plan that still envisions a forest of high-rise towers in the area between the QEW and Cornwall Road, running from Chartwell Road to the Sixteen Mile Creek.

The tallest towers – ranging from 35 to 48 storeys – will dominate the blocks around Trafalgar Road north of the railroad tracks.

Heights will taper down to 25 storeys alongside Sixteen Mile Creek and 10 storeys in areas bordering low density neighbourhoods.

× Expand Town of Oakville

The expectation is that Midtown will house over 50,000 people and jobs by 2051.

The concept plan is still open for comment, with a public meeting to be held next Thursday, Feb. 15.

But resident groups are unhappy that the town – and the consulting group that it paid $200,000 to manage this second look – seem unwilling to consider alternatives to high rise development.

Councillors heard from 17 delegations during a Jan. 30 meeting that eventually took a second night to conclude.

A number of the delegations pointed to other communities where population density has been achieved through "human scale" development, without resorting to dense high-rise construction.

Local architect Ben Sprawson outlined a rough vision showing how the town could accommodate as many as 38,000 people without allowing buildings taller than 20 storeys.

"Why is that we are trying to cram so much into a small area?" he asked.

A newsletter from Ward 3 town councillors Janet Haslett-Theall and Dave Gittings summarized the feedback.

"The clear message from the delegations was that population, density, transportation/traffic flow, liveability and environmental sustainability continue to not be resolved," it said.

"Frustration was shared that requests for other options were not provided and the population density remains too high and too many for one square kilometre."

The Ward 3 councillors have consistently expressed skepticism about the push to put so much density in the area, noting that the scope of Midtown development now "far exceeds what was originally contemplated."

Gittings and Haslett-Theall have taken the unusual step of creating their own Midtown website, rather than relying on the town’s official communications about the development plans.

But a number of other town councillors also seem unconvinced by the proposed Midtown plan.

After looking at the envisioned building heights, Ward 4 councillor Allan Elgar concluded the area is destined to "look like Mississauga, right where the Marilyn Monroe buildings are right now."

Ward 5 councillor Jeff Knoll questioned how the town can actually ensure Midtown is developed as a complete community, noting that the Uptown Core was also originally designed to be a walkable, mixed-used community.

"The thing that is really noticeable today is that 25 or 27 years later, this community is not come even close to what the original predictions or the designs looked like," he said.

Decision making on the concept will begin at a special meeting of town council on Feb 27. The concept will eventually be translated into a Midtown Official Plan Amendment (OPA), that will govern development of the area.

A final version of the OPA is expected to be considered by council by June 2024.