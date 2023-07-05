Tara Connor appointed HDSB Superintendent of Education

× Expand Halton District School Board

The Halton District School Board (HSDB) has appointed Tara Connor as their next Superintendent of Education. She will assume the post next month, beginning August 1, 2023.

Connor assumes the position created by the retirement of Superintendent of Education Scott Podrebarac.

After 30 years in education (nine of those with the Halton District School Board as Superintendent of Education for Halton Hills schools) Scott Podrebarac has announced his retirement. Tara was a successful candidate in the Superintendent hiring process that took place this past spring.

Tara Connor joins the administrative team following six years as the Principal of Abbey Park high school here in Oakville, in addition to being an administrator for 20 years across the diverse communities of Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville.

"Having been a part of the HDSB community for many years, Tara will be a fantastic addition to the senior administration team," says Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the HDSB.

"With her teaching, administrative and leadership experience, in addition to her school and system level knowledge of the HDSB and its areas of focus and values, Tara will be invaluable in supporting the students and staff of the HDSB."

Throughout her career, Tara has served as an educational leader in both public and private education. Having started her career as an elementary and secondary school teacher, she has created and implemented programs for students from Kindergarten through to postgraduate studies, notably developing courses for Queen’s University and Charles Sturt University (Dubbo, Australia).

Tara knows the HDSB community well, having served as the past Chair of the Halton Secondary Principals’ Association. She was the HDSB’s System Principal for Managing Information for Student Achievement, providing system-level leadership in the areas of school improvement planning, action research and student success.

Also, as the former Principal of Gary Allan Learning Centres, she was responsible for the Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education Programs offered by the HDSB.

Regarding retiring Superintendent of Education Scott Podrebarac, Ennis continues, "Scott is a remarkable and respected leader in Halton and beyond, whose absence will be felt deeply."

"Of Scott’s many accomplishments, he has been paramount in building and developing the resources to support safe and inclusive schools; he played an instrumental role in bringing Full Day Kindergarten to the HDSB, building strong partnerships with child care operators and schools, and continues to be a strong proponent of bringing the HDSB Multi-Year Plan to life through effective engagement and storytelling with staff and families."

Ennis concludes, "We wish Scott all the best in his retirement and express our heartfelt gratitude for his guidance, friendship and commitment to students."