Woman robbed in fake taxi scam

Around 5:30 p.m. in the evening on Wednesday, June 7, a woman was approached by a man in a parking lot near Homewood Suites on Winston Churchill Boulevard.

He asked her if she could pay for his taxi. When she refused, he revealed a knife.

The woman complied, walked over to the taxi and gave the driver her debit card.

The suspect insisted that she pay the fare plus a $5 tip for a total of $14.95; he also claimed that he would give her $20 cash in return.

The woman entered her pin number and was then given a receipt.

Shortly after the incident, however, she noticed fraudulent transactions on her card. The woman then came to realize that her card had been swapped out by the fake taxi driver, who was in cahoots with the knife-wielding man.

The fake taxi is described as black in colour with "a white taxi sign and black writing."

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).