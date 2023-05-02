Former Oakville teacher faces numerous child sexual abuse charges

HRPS Justin Zielke

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has laid additional charges in relation to an investigation in-which the accused was involved in luring children over the internet.

It was recently determined that the accused (who has remained in custody since his arrest on January 5) had been luring children online from locations across the world. The accused recorded children performing sexual acts and would often pay them for doing so (often using Roblox gift cards as the currency).

In February of 2022, the accused met with a 14-year-old female in Brampton and sexually assaulted her.

Yesterday, on May 1, investigators laid an additional 28 additional charges against the accused.

Justin Zielke (44) of Ancaster has been further charged with:

Voyeurism (4 counts)

Accessing Child Pornography (5 counts)

Luring (9 counts)

Make Child Pornography (4 counts)

Extortion (2 counts)

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Sexual Interference

Sexual Assault

Obtaining Sexual Services from a Minor

Zielke also spent time as a teacher at St. Vincent Catholic Elementary School in Oakville from 2014 to 2016 and St. Matthew Catholic Elementary School in Oakville in 2013.

The accused commonly used the online platform Omegle to target his victims. He often used the following handles online:

Dan Forest

D_lband202

Noah

Martin Rivalo

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information pertaining to Zielke to contact Detective Todd Martin at 905-465-8983 or Detective Constable Dave Cziraki at 905-465-8984 of the Halton Regional Police Service - Internet Child Exploitation Unit. A photo of Zielke is attached.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.