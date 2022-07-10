Teen charged in alleged Oakville movie theatre robbery

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

The alleged attack took place around midnight on Monday, July 4, when three youths, two males and a female, approached the victim at the Cineplex Cinemas Complex at 2081 Winston Park Drive in Oakville.

The victim allegedly had his glasses and shoes stolen after being punched.

Investigators charged a 14-year-old male from Brampton with robbery in relation to the incident. He was released on an Undertaking.

The victim suffered minor injuries and the shoes were returned shortly after by someone who was with the suspects.