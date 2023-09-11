Teen crashes vehicle into fence and flees

× Expand Openstreetmap Colonial Crescent, where the vehicle was found

Just before midnight, around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 9, Halton police were notified of a vehicle that had crashed through a fence, on Colonial Crescent, near Lakeshore Road East.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle, a Honda CRV, unoccupied. After an investigation, they were able to identify the driver.

Half an hour later, around 12:30 a.m., officers located and arrested a 16-year-old girl from Oakville.

She has been charged with dangerous operation and fail to remain, as per the Highway Traffic Act.

The girl was released on an undertaking.