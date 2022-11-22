Three teens arrested in convenience store robbery

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested three teens in connection with a convenience store robbery on Saturday, November 19.

After entering the store around 8pm, two teens drew guns and demanded money. The third teen was on lookout duty and kept a watch outside the store.

All three wore disguises.

They fled the scene on foot after being handed cash.

HRPS officers showed up on scene quickly and were able to catch the suspects; a search led to the seizure of two BB guns.

The three teen suspects have been charged with wearing a disguise with intent and robbery using a firearm.