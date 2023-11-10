Town and outside workers reach tentative deal; strike set to end

× Expand M Painchaud Sign Town hall with garden 1 Sign Town hall with garden

In a positive turn of events, the Town of Oakville and CUPE Local 136, representing outside workers and facility operators, have reached a tentative agreement following negotiations this past week.

While the agreement is yet to be ratified by the union and Oakville town council in the coming days, the community can, "anticipate a resumption of services pending approval."

CUPE 136 is set to hold their ratification vote tomorrow, on Saturday, Nov. 11. If the agreement is ratified, community centres and arenas will be back in their full swing of operations on Monday, November 13.

Jane Clohecy, Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Oakville, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "I am pleased that the bargaining teams were able to reach a tentative agreement. I want to thank both teams for their considerable effort that led to this positive outcome for our staff and community."

"I also want to thank our residents for your ongoing patience throughout the labour disruption. I know it has not been easy for you or your family. We look forward to resuming our services and welcoming you back into our facilities very soon."

Comments from the union, CUPE 136, were not yet available at press time.

Residents enrolled in town-operated recreation and culture programs will, according to town staff, "receive direct email communications with details on the resumption of drop-in program online registrations."

Among the services set to resume are loose leaf collection on residential roads starting Monday the 13th and the opening of leash-free dog parks around noon on Sunday the 12th.

Since Nov. 2, Oakville has seen a suspension of various services due to the strike, impacting daily life in the community. Community centres and arenas were closed, and recreation and culture facility rentals and programs were cancelled.

To offer some insight into the details of the strike, the timeline looks like this:

Tuesday, Oct. 10: After three days of conciliation without resolution, the town and CUPE 136 reach an impasse. The town advised CUPE Local 136 that they had requested the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development to issue a No Board Report.

Thursday, Oct. 12: A strike vote in favour of a strike was held by the union.

Monday, Oct. 16: The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development issued a No Board Report.

Monday, Oct. 30: CUPE 136 announces they will go on strike beginning 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Thursday, Nov. 2: The CUPE 136 union officially goes on strike.

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Both parties returned to the bargaining table after discussions over the weekend.

Friday, Nov. 10: The Town of Oakville and CUPE 136, the union representing our outside workers and facility operators, reach a tentative agreement.

All closures related to the strike should be resolved before Monday, Nov. 13.