Theft of Poppy Donation Box at Tim Hortons in Oakville

On Monday, November 9, 2020, at approximately 1:00 pm, an male entered a Tim Horton's in the area of Trafalgar Road and Postridge Drive in Oakville.

As staff was engaging with customers, the suspect reached around the counter and stole the Royal Canadian Legion poppy donatin box. He promptly exited the store and left the area on foot.

The suspect is described as male, wearing a red toque, camouflaged pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front and back, and black shoes. He had a black and white handkerchief covering his face and was carrying a black "gym style" bag (see attached photos).

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Ron Wright of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca