Last Friday, June 30, a man was arrested at the north Oakville Walmart on Hays Boulevard.

He committed a theft the day before and returned to the same Walmart, possibly to commit another theft.

The item(s) he stole the previous day, on June 29, was worth over $5,000.

The 42-year-old man from Etobicoke was taken into custody. It is unclear whether or not the stolen item(s) was recovered.