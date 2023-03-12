Thief returns wallet after stealing cash from it

by

On Thursday, Mar. 9, at around 11 p.m., the victim dropped their wallet while getting out of their vehicle to go into a Shoppers Drug Mart.

A little while later, someone noticed the wallet on the ground, then picked it up and removed cash from it before returning the wallet to a security guard at the store.

The guard found the wallet’s owner in the store and passed it over to them.

The suspect is described as a white female, with long blonde hair, and around 30-years-old.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.