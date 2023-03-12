Thief returns wallet after stealing cash from it

× Expand Unsplash

On Thursday, Mar. 9, at around 11 p.m., the victim dropped their wallet while getting out of their vehicle to go into a Shoppers Drug Mart.

A little while later, someone noticed the wallet on the ground, then picked it up and removed cash from it before returning the wallet to a security guard at the store.

The guard found the wallet’s owner in the store and passed it over to them.

The suspect is described as a white female, with long blonde hair, and around 30-years-old.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.