Burglars arrested after stealing resident’s keys and breaking into their home

× Expand Openstreetmap Glenhampton Road and Postmaster Drive

Two male suspects who were behind a break-and-enter theft in Oakville, earlier this year, have now been arrested.

At around 5 a.m. in the morning on Feb. 10, the male victim was at Elements Casino Flamboro when his wallet and house keys were stolen from his jacket. It is alleged that two male suspects were involved in the theft.

Shortly after, a suspect went to the victim’s home, at Glenhampton Road and Postmaster Drive in Oakville, and used the stolen key to enter the residence. He stole bank cards and $8,000 worth of personal items.

The bank cards were then used by one of the suspects to make purchases in Oakville and Niagara Region.

Two weeks ago, on May 16, the two suspects were identified and search warrants were executed at residences in Hamilton and Grimsby.

After their investigation, Halton police arrested a 50-year-old man from Hamilton and a 38-year-old man from Grimsby.

They were charged with:

Break and Enter and Commit

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (MDMA)

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Theft Under $5000

Break and Enter and Commit

Unauthorized Use of Credit Card (2 counts)

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).