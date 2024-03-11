Thieves attempt to steal ATM from convenience store downtown Burlington

× Expand Ben Brown

On March 3, three thieves attempted to steal an ATM from Jayys Cheers Convenience on Brock Avenue in Burlington.

As two suspects broke the front window of the store and wrapped a chain around the machine, a third was waiting in a light-coloured pickup truck to pull the ATM out from inside the door.

The robbers were unsuccessful, though they did take part of the ATM, police said.

The ATM was also empty at the time, though the damage to the store and to the machine is estimated to be around $7,000.

Suspects are only described as wearing dark clothing.

This incident is similar to a robbery at the Shoeless Joe’s restaurant on Brant three weeks ago, where three thieves chained up an ATM, and used a pickup truck to pull it from the store.

It’s not known yet if the incidents are connected.

- BurlingtonToday