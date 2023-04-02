Thieves apparently melt garage door window to steal mountain bikes

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police Vehicle

The garages of two homes were broken into on Tuesday, Mar. 28 and Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) believe they are related.

At around 3 a.m. overnight, two suspects broke into a home on Heritage Way by melting a window on the garage door to manually open it.

The suspects fled with two mountain bikes.

HRPS were called to scene and, during their investigation, spotted a car with a smashed window on the driveway of a nearby home; a garage door opener was found tossed away on the driveway.

Officers went over to the home and spoke with the residents. The suspects had allegedly smashed the window of the car to access to the garage door opener. Then, they opened the garage and stole two chainsaws.

According to the HRPS, it appears that the same two suspects were responsible for both break-ins.

The suspects were wearing dark-coloured jackets with hoods. It is believed that they were probably male.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can call them by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.