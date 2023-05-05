Thieves target boats near Bronte Marina

× Expand M Painchaud Bronte Harbour and The Shores Bronte Harbour and The Shores

Two boats were recently targeted by thieves for their engines/motors.

Sometime between Saturday, April 29 and Wednesday, May 3, a lock was cut from a boat in the water and the outboard motor was stolen.

The outboard engine was stolen from another boat, which was being stored at Bronte Marina, sometime between October 2022 and Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The approximate value of the engine is $1,300.

There are no suspect descriptions available for both thefts.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).