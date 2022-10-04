Thomas A. Blakelock High School evacuated due to fire

× Expand Thomas A. Blakelock High School Thomas A. Blakelock High School

Thomas A. Blakelock High School has been fully evacuated due to a fire.

Halton Regional Police Services and Oakville Fire Department received a call at around 2:30pm for reports of a possible chemical spill.

A section of the school was initially placed under lockdown after some students had complained of a burning sensation in their lungs and eyes.

One person was transported to hospital. No other injuries were reported; medical treatment was not needed.

It is unclear what caused the incident.

Oakville Fire Department is on scene and investigating.