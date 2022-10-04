Thomas A. Blakelock High School evacuated due to fire

×
Thomas A. Blakelock High School
Thomas A. Blakelock High School has been fully evacuated due to a fire.
Halton Regional Police Services and Oakville Fire Department received a call at around 2:30pm for reports of a possible chemical spill.
A section of the school was initially placed under lockdown after some students had complained of a burning sensation in their lungs and eyes.
One person was transported to hospital. No other injuries were reported; medical treatment was not needed.
It is unclear what caused the incident.
Oakville Fire Department is on scene and investigating.