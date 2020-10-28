Threatening letters distributed in Halton

​The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is warning the public of a new extortion letter scam that is taking place in Halton Region. Other jurisdictions around the GTA are also reporting that similar fraudulent letters are being distributed in their areas.

As of today, Halton Regional Police have received approximately six complaints about the same letter.

Details of scam

The extortion letter is typed on a computer. It purports that letter's author has been hired to harm the recipient of the letter. The author offers to refuse the request to harm the recipient in exchange for a payment. They demand to be paid by Bitcoin. The writer also offers to reveal the identity of the person who has initiated the threat to harm the recipient of the letter.

These extortion letters are often tailored to an occupant of the residence, and arrive by Canada Post, so can appear authentic.

This is a scam.

Police are urging residents not to follow the instructions in the letter and not to send a payment of Bitcoin. If you receive this letter and would like to report it to police, please contact HRPS non-emergency line at 905-825-4747.

If you have fallen victim to this scam and made a payment in Bitcoin, please contact Halton Regional Police at the number listed above.

An investigation of the source of these letters is ongoing.