Three arrested and guns seized in Burlington drug investigation

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) have announced the conclusion of "a significant drug investigation in Burlington" that has resulted in multiple arrests, over a dozen charges, and the seizure of numerous firearms and drugs.

From this investigation, three men have been arrested and given a combined 21 charges.

Dubbed Project Oyster, the investigation was led by the 3 District (Burlington) Street Crime Unit, with support from various units within the HRPS, the Hamilton Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Feb. 15, police executed warrants across Burlington, Hamilton, Beamsville, and Grimsby. As a result, officers seized over five kilograms of cocaine and three loaded handguns concealed within custom-built hidden compartments in vehicles which were also confiscated during the operation.

The seized items include:

5.75 Kilograms of Cocaine

45 Kilograms of Cutting Agents

1 Cocaine Press

3 Loaded Glock Handguns with Serial Numbers Removed

85 Oxycodone Pills

75 Rounds of Ammunition

28 Grams of Psilocybin

Approximately $30,000 in Canadian currency

Three male suspects were apprehended during the operation. Stephen Papadopoulos (44) of Hamilton, Kim Hay Heng (38) of Beamsville, and Frank Pearlman (35) of Grimsby face multiple charges related to drug trafficking and firearm possession.

Stephen Papadopoulos has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of Firearm, Ammunition Contrary to Probation Order (2 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Kim Hay Heng has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (3 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle (2 counts)

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Possession of Firearm, Ammunition Contrary to Probation Order (2 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

Frank Pearlman has been charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts)

All three suspects have been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.