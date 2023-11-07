Three men arrested in Oakville after commercial break-in

× Expand Halton Police

Three men have been arrested, including two from Thornhill and one from New Brunswick, for their part in an attempted robbery in Oakville yesterday.

Yesterday, on Nov. 6, the Halton Police responded to reports of three men in construction uniforms breaking into a commercial property on Speers Road at around 10:50 p.m.

The only other intel police were given when going into the call was that the suspects fled in a dark-coloured pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer loaded with tools.

According to the report from police, "A short time later, patrol officers observed a vehicle matching the above description in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Ford Drive. A traffic stop was conducted and three individuals were subsequently placed under arrest."

Following an investigation from Halton Police, the following suspects were arrested: Eric Do Rego (39) of St. John (New Brunswick), Bryan Martinho (29) of Thornhill, and Patrick Ruvio (21) of Thornhill.

The suspects have been charged with the following:

Break and Enter

Trespass by Night

Disguise with Intent

Possession of Break and Enter Tools

During this investigation, Martinho had already been released on bail for separate serious charges, which included firearm-related offences. These offences took place outside of Halton Region, with Do Rego and Ruvio acting as his sureties.

All three suspects are being held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.